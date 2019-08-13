Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.76 Million

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2019

Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce $141.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.00 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $151.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $561.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.78 million to $567.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $560.77 million, with estimates ranging from $538.70 million to $572.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.93 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.75. 160,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,603. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $7,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 243,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 48,156 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

