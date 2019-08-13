Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Trading 2.1% Higher

Helios Underwriting PLC (LON:HUW)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), 165 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 million and a P/E ratio of 39.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Helios Underwriting’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Arthur Manners purchased 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £17,066.24 ($22,300.07).

Helios Underwriting Company Profile (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment into the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.