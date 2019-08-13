Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HRTX opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $41.10.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Waage Christian purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Poyhonen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $151,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.