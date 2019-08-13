Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,620,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 27,156,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 26.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on Hertz Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Hertz Global and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 3,628,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,137. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.