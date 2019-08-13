Hi Mutual Society Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $327,167.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.64 or 0.04333111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00046009 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000232 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.