HiTech Group Australia Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:HIT)

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of HIT remained flat at $A$1.20 ($0.85) during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,096 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44. HiTech Group Australia has a 12 month low of A$0.76 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of A$1.25 ($0.89).

About HiTech Group Australia

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its permanent recruitment services comprise the search and selection of candidates for full time employment; and ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects in system development, infrastructure support and cloud integration, operation, and other skill sets.

