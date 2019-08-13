HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. HMS posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HMS.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 86,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,296,808.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,643.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas M. Williams sold 87,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $3,333,969.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,351.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,554 shares of company stock worth $21,137,852 in the last 90 days. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HMS by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of HMS by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 898,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after buying an additional 49,688 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HMS by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after buying an additional 464,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMSY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. 583,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,092. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. HMS has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.39.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.