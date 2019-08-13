Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.40 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 22.78%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $968.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.36. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

