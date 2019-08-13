Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.40 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. 128,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,385. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $981.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

