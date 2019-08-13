Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.72

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 301447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

A number of research firms have commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $36.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.