Honest (HNST) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $313,250.00 and approximately $266,560.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00269319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.01302311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00021673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00095517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,574,391 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

