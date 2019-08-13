Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.03 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $40.03 million and $2.08 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.64 or 0.00051770 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00507259 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00144449 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002783 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002476 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,099,450 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, DragonEX, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

