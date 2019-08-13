Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.76. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 3,250 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $440.69 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 850.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 165,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 148,057 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,654.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 52,730 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

