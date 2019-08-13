Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,236,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 716,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 263,223 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $8,999,000. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $7,926,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $7,253,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,994. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $921.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

