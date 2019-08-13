Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.35

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Hudson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Hudson had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,681,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 831,574 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 246,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile (NYSE:HUD)

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

