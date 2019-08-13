Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $345.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $300.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.26.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.67. 430,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,399. Humana has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.24.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Humana by 130.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 287.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1,110.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

