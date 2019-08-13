Hype Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,468.00 (HYPE)

Hype Token (CURRENCY:HYPE) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Hype Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. In the last week, Hype Token has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. Hype Token has a market cap of $152,043.00 and approximately $6,468.00 worth of Hype Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hype Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00267858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.01270029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00021285 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Hype Token

Hype Token’s total supply is 49,808,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,803,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Hype Token is /r/HYPE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hype Token’s official Twitter account is @hype_token. Hype Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hypetoken. Hype Token’s official website is hypetoken.io.

Hype Token Token Trading

Hype Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, DDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hype Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hype Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hype Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hype Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hype Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.