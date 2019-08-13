I/O Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $5,003.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00946783 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003778 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,612,413 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.