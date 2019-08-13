I Synergy Group (ASX:IS3) Stock Price Down 3.8%

I Synergy Group Limited (ASX:IS3) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.21 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.18), 17,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.26 ($0.18).

The stock has a market cap of $46.40 million and a PE ratio of -62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.25.

About I Synergy Group (ASX:IS3)

I Synergy Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline marketing network and solutions to advertisers and affiliates in Malaysia, Indonesia, and other Southeast Asian countries. The company operates Affiliate Junction, an affiliate marketing platform that offers performance-based marketing solutions, as well as access to various affiliate programs.

