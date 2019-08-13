i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.25 million, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 84,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $1,991,952.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $586,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,773,000. Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $5,036,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 73.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 264,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 111,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109,385 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 60.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 278,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 104,771 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.