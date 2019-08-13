IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.66), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDYA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

