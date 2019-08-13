Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.16% of Illinois Tool Works worth $77,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.13. 40,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,975. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

In related news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

