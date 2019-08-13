IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Up 40.4% in July

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IMAC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.36. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IMAC has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

