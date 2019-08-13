Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.54. Imperial Tobacco Group shares last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 108,215 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Tobacco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Imperial Tobacco Group’s payout ratio is 44.48%.

About Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

