Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.84. Incyte posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Nomura raised their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $82.89. 987,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,734. Incyte has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $146,660.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,176.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $8,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,495.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,040 shares of company stock worth $9,627,376. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 115,574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 564,002 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 35.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 63,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

