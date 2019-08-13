indaHash (IDH) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. indaHash has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $2,391.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

indaHash Profile

indaHash launched on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, Exrates and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

