Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,163,000 after purchasing an additional 202,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,549 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.39. 52,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Deutsche Bank raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.46 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

