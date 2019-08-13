INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Issues Earnings Results

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

INmune Bio stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. 609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $13.00 target price on INmune Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi acquired 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

