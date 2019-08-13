Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Major Shareholder Luzich Partners Llc Sells 13,982 Shares

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) major shareholder Luzich Partners Llc sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $17,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luzich Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 224 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $282.24.

On Friday, July 26th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 3,800 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $5,054.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 10,014 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $13,919.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,516. Innodata Inc has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

