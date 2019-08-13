Innogy (ETR:IGY) Given a €42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Innogy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.98 ($43.00).

Innogy stock opened at €43.27 ($50.31) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.02. Innogy has a 12-month low of €37.08 ($43.12) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.38.

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

