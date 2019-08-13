INO COIN (INO) Market Capitalization Hits $389.23 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $389.23 million and $28,846.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00019531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00267858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.01270029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00021285 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000435 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

