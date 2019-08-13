Insider Buying: Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Insider Purchases 314 Shares of Stock

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) insider Kevin J. Roycraft purchased 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $10,327.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,918.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AE stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871. Adams Resources & Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 193,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

