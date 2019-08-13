Insider Buying: Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Director Michael D’amato acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EVH stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,554. The company has a market cap of $592.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Evolent Health Inc has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

