Insider Buying: InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Major Shareholder Acquires 16,650 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $78,921.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,890. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.21.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter worth about $3,374,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,855,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,092 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in InfuSystem by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 401,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in InfuSystem by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in InfuSystem by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 225,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

