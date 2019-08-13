Insider Buying: Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director Acquires 5,900 Shares of Stock

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director W Keith Maxwell III acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $61,242.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,551,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,479,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 3,000 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $33,690.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 15,700 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $170,502.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 2,850 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $31,720.50.

On Wednesday, June 12th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 6,950 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $76,450.00.

On Monday, June 10th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 2,200 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $22,616.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 14,130 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $143,560.80.

On Tuesday, June 4th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 7,348 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $72,965.64.

On Thursday, May 30th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 15,701 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $156,852.99.

On Tuesday, May 28th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 10,700 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $112,457.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 5,698 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $60,341.82.

SPKE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,519. Spark Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $372.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is -105.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 200,809 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spark Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,266,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 39,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPKE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

