Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director Purchases 1,080 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,968.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$582,120.

TSE:TOU traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 435,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,042. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 1-year low of C$13.42 and a 1-year high of C$23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.18.

TOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.50 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

