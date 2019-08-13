Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells 90,672 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 90,672 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $3,040,232.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,060,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,558,397.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMD traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,213,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,107,453. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 91.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $78,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 60,448 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $7,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

