Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $86,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Michael Nevens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Thursday, July 11th, Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $86,800.00.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,985. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,147,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Ciena by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,118,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 654,600 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,983,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Ciena by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 922,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Ciena by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 128,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.