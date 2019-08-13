Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells 260 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $35,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.81 and a beta of 1.61. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $148.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $111.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $506,000. Breakline Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 116.8% in the second quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 589,000.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 58,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

