Insider Selling: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Sells 1,773 Shares of Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,773 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $20,815.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at $155,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig A. Wheeler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,483.72.

Shares of MNTA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. 453,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,784. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.10. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

