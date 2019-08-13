Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Insider Sells 14,956 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $2,307,860.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,673,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,381,924.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,435 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $1,280,264.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,568 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $2,659,092.48.

MORN traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.45. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $157.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Morningstar by 114.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 117,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.