Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 6,980 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $579,270.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,653.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 190,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,214. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.33. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.45%. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 78,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.06.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

