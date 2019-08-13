Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Update

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $108,757.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,946 shares of company stock worth $3,959,128. 44.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 232,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 50.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 69,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 73,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.41. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

