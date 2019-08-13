Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.43% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Intercorp Financial stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. 840 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

