InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.45

Shares of InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and traded as high as $29.75. InterGroup shares last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.42.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intergroup acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,020,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William John Nance sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,531.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

