Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. Intrusion had a net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 89.26%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INTZ traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 20,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,889. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.08.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

