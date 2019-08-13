Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.07, 600 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

