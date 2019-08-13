Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Lifted by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 72,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. 12,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $14.96.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

