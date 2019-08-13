Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ: OXFD) recently:

8/6/2019 – Oxford Immunotec Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2019 – Oxford Immunotec Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2019 – Oxford Immunotec Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

7/23/2019 – Oxford Immunotec Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/15/2019 – Oxford Immunotec Global was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

6/26/2019 – Oxford Immunotec Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 208.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 59,988.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

