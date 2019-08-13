Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.66. Ion Geophysical shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 5,929 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97.

In other Ion Geophysical news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 345.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Ion Geophysical during the second quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ion Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ion Geophysical during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 122.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.